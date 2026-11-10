Metso offloads several chemical operations to MAIRE

The businesses will join MAIRE’s subsidiary Nextchem. Credit: Adobe Stock

Metso (HEL METSO) says it has agreed to divest its roasting, sulfuric acid and gas cleaning businesses to MAIRE (BIT: MAIRE), an Italian technology and engineering company.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2027. The Finland-based supplier says it will have no impact on its financial performance.

“MAIRE is well positioned to further develop these businesses, that are synergistic with their existing business, while providing long-term value to customers and employees,” said Piia Karhu, Metso’s president of minerals. “In line with Metso’s strategy, this divestment further sharpens our focus on minerals processing and metals refining solutions.”

The divested business will become part of MAIRE’s subsidiary Nextchem, a developer of sustainable technology solutions. Around 180 employees, primarily based in Germany, India and Sweden, are expected to join the company once the deal is finalized.

“This acquisition will significantly enhance Nextchem’s offering in critical and strategic raw materials,” said Fabio Fritelli, Nextchem’s managing director. “The combination of proprietary technologies, extensive industrial references and highly specialized know-how will allow us to broaden our presence in the metals and chemical processing industries.”

Shares in MAIRE were up 1.71%, trading at €13.68 (C$21.69) apiece, Tuesday morning in Milan.