TruSilver eyes European investors with Frankfurt listing

An image of liquid silver. Credit: Adobe Stock

Following its October listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV), TruSilver Metals (TSXV: TAG) has announced that its common shares have begun trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the XJ10, as of Nov. 10.

The company says the FSE listing gives investors in Germany and across the EU a simpler, lower-cost way to buy shares during European trading hours.

“Europe has a deep, long-standing pool of investors who follow silver and junior exploration,” said Michael Gross, TruSilver’s president and CEO. “A Frankfurt listing lets them own TruSilver directly, in their own market and currency, as we head into our first drill program at Sturgis. We want shareholders on both sides of the Atlantic with us when the core comes out of the ground.”

In October, TruSilver, which was previously called Galaxy Ventures, assumed 100% ownership of the Sturgis-Walton silver project in Hants County, N.S. The site is located adjacent to the Walton Mine, where historical sources report silver ore grades of 350 to 933 grams of silver per tonne. The company’s planned drilling program will span 3,500 metres across five holes to test for mineralization at depth. Drilling is expected to begin in Nov. 2026.

TruSilver says it will meet with European investors in person at Resourcing Tomorrow 2026, taking place Dec. 1 to 3 at the Business Design Centre in London. At the event, Gross will present Sturgis-Walton as part of the conference's Pitch Battle competition.

In Toronto, TruSliver’s shares rose 2.7% to 38¢ apiece Tuesday afternoon.