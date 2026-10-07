Resourcing Tomorrow 2026 awards shortlist unveiled

Resourcing Tomorrow announced on Wednesday the categories and nominees for its Outstanding Achievement awards.
The program is designed to recognize the individuals, companies and initiatives setting the “benchmark for excellence” across the mining industry.
New this year is the Operational Transformation of the Year award, which recognizes companies delivering significant operational improvements and new approaches to enhance mining efficiency.
Winners will be announced on Dec. 3 at the awards ceremony and gala dinner taking place at Lindley Hall in London, England.
The categories and nominees are:
The Best Sustainability Initiative by a Mining Company:
Sponsored by McCarthy Tétrault
AGM/Zijin Mining (SHA: 601899), for the Aurora Renewable Energy and Climate Resilience Initiative in Guyana
Boliden (STO: BOL) and Anglo American (LON: AAL), for their deployment of electric haul trucks
Fortescue (ASX: FMG), for its Pilbara green energy hub in Western Australia
Hudbay Minerals (TSX: HBM), for deployment of its community-embedded operating model at Snow Lake in Manitoba, Canada
Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO), for advancing its diesel transition program in the USA and Australia
Zijin Mining (SHA: 601899), for its global leadership in new energy mining truck applications
The Best Sustainability Initiative award:
The Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative (CMSI), incorporating four recognised industry standards into a single, inclusive governance and consultation framework
The Global Battery Alliance, for establishing a global framework for transparent and resilient battery value chains
Global Tailings Management Institute, for its five-year strategy to become a fully operational institution overseeing Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM) independent auditing and certification
Hexagon R-evolution, for its Green Cubes technology-driven environmental program that creates advanced digital twins of natural ecosystems to measure, sponsor and protect biodiversity on a cubic-meter basis
Mining Association of Canada, for its Towards Sustainable Mining framework and specifically its Indigenous and Community Relations Protocol
Operational Transformation of the Year award:
Sponsored by Granger Reis
Agnico Eagle (TSX: AEM), for its comprehensive, site-wide operational transformation at the Kittilӓ gold mine in Finland
EQR (ASX:EQR), for building a global, integrated tungsten business platform
Gunnison Copper (TSX: GCU), for strengthening its US copper production base through balance sheet, operational and marketing improvements
NTWIST, for its application of probabilistic modelling and AI to transform stockpile and mill-feed planning at Gold Fields’ Cerro Corona gold and copper mine in Peru
Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), for a major digital and operational transformation supporting production growth in Pakistan
Exploration Discovery of the Year award:
Sponsored by TM Partners
Empire Metals (LON: EEE), for the Pitfield titanium project in Western Australia
NGEx Minerals (TSX: NGEX), for the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver discovery in Argentina
Rupert Resources (TSX: RUP), for the Ikkari gold deposit in Finland
Snowline Gold (TSX: SGD), for the Valley gold deposit in Canada
Southern Cross Gold (TSX: SXGC), for the Sunday Creek gold-antimony discovery in Australia
Mining Deal of the Year award:
Sponsored by Pinsent Masons
Agnico Eagle’s acquisition of Aurion Resources to expand its exploration profile in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland
Comments