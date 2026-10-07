Resourcing Tomorrow 2026 awards shortlist unveiled

Taken at Resourcing Tomorrow 2025. Credit: Resourcing Tomorrow/Youtube

Resourcing Tomorrow announced on Wednesday the categories and nominees for its Outstanding Achievement awards.

The program is designed to recognize the individuals, companies and initiatives setting the “benchmark for excellence” across the mining industry.

New this year is the Operational Transformation of the Year award, which recognizes companies delivering significant operational improvements and new approaches to enhance mining efficiency.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 3 at the awards ceremony and gala dinner taking place at Lindley Hall in London, England.

The categories and nominees are:

The Best Sustainability Initiative by a Mining Company:

Sponsored by McCarthy Tétrault

AGM/Zijin Mining (SHA: 601899), for the Aurora Renewable Energy and Climate Resilience Initiative in Guyana

Boliden (STO: BOL) and Anglo American (LON: AAL), for their deployment of electric haul trucks

Fortescue (ASX: FMG), for its Pilbara green energy hub in Western Australia

Hudbay Minerals (TSX: HBM), for deployment of its community-embedded operating model at Snow Lake in Manitoba, Canada

Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO), for advancing its diesel transition program in the USA and Australia

Zijin Mining (SHA: 601899), for its global leadership in new energy mining truck applications

The Best Sustainability Initiative award:

The Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative (CMSI), incorporating four recognised industry standards into a single, inclusive governance and consultation framework

The Global Battery Alliance, for establishing a global framework for transparent and resilient battery value chains

Global Tailings Management Institute, for its five-year strategy to become a fully operational institution overseeing Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM) independent auditing and certification

Hexagon R-evolution, for its Green Cubes technology-driven environmental program that creates advanced digital twins of natural ecosystems to measure, sponsor and protect biodiversity on a cubic-meter basis

Mining Association of Canada, for its Towards Sustainable Mining framework and specifically its Indigenous and Community Relations Protocol

Operational Transformation of the Year award:

Sponsored by Granger Reis

Agnico Eagle (TSX: AEM), for its comprehensive, site-wide operational transformation at the Kittilӓ gold mine in Finland

EQR (ASX:EQR), for building a global, integrated tungsten business platform

Gunnison Copper (TSX: GCU), for strengthening its US copper production base through balance sheet, operational and marketing improvements

NTWIST, for its application of probabilistic modelling and AI to transform stockpile and mill-feed planning at Gold Fields’ Cerro Corona gold and copper mine in Peru

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), for a major digital and operational transformation supporting production growth in Pakistan

Exploration Discovery of the Year award:

Sponsored by TM Partners

Empire Metals (LON: EEE), for the Pitfield titanium project in Western Australia

NGEx Minerals (TSX: NGEX), for the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver discovery in Argentina

Rupert Resources (TSX: RUP), for the Ikkari gold deposit in Finland

Snowline Gold (TSX: SGD), for the Valley gold deposit in Canada

Southern Cross Gold (TSX: SXGC), for the Sunday Creek gold-antimony discovery in Australia

Mining Deal of the Year award:

Sponsored by Pinsent Masons

Agnico Eagle’s acquisition of Aurion Resources to expand its exploration profile in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and South32’s (ASX: S32) cross-border bauxite-alumina-aluminium portfolio consolidation

Anglo American and Codelco’s Los Bronces-Andina Coordination Agreement to optimise their respective copper operations

Anglo American and Teck Resources’ (TSX: TECK.B) proposed merger, creating Anglo Teck

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) and Orla Mining’s (TSX: ORLA) combination, creating a leading producer in North and Central America

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) for the BHP (NYSE: BH) Antamina silver stream

Mining Leader of the Year award:

Sponsored by Stratum International

Amanda Lacaze, former CEO and managing director of Lynas Rare Earths (ASX: LYC)

Ammar Al-Joundi, CEO of Agnico Eagle Mines

Kathleen Quirk, president and CEO of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX)

Michael Steinmann, president and CEO of Pan American Silver (TSX: PAAS)

Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Newmont (NYSE: NEM)

Stuart McDonald, president and CEO of Trekor Metals (TSX: TKO)

Women in Mining award:

Sponsored by PKF and Women in Mining UK

Alexander Zolata Juarez, Founder and Host, Trailheads & Titans

Gracelin Baskeran, Director, Critical Minerals Security Program at CSIS

Marley Palin, Acting Vice President, Innovation at BHP

Nahomie Tshikadi, Senior Geologist and Mining Inclusion Leader, Tenke Fungurume Mining

Scott Berdhal, Co-founder and CEO, Snowline Gold

Ashley Kirwan, President and CEO, Orix Geoscience

The final category to be announced at the awards ceremony is the Lifetime Achievement award, sponsored by SLR. This award has no shortlist of nominees.

To learn more, visit: Resourcingtomorrow.com/awards