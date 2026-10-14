Froydis Cameron-Johansson named ICMM CEO

Froydis Cameron-Johansson. Credit: ICMM

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) has named Froydis Cameron-Johansson as its new president and CEO. She succeeds Rohitesh Dhawan who is stepping down after more than five years in the role.

Cameron-Johansson joins with more than three decades of leadership experience in the extraction sector, sustainability, public policy and geopolitical risk. Previously, she has held senior roles at Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO), Anglo American (LSE: AAL) and Shell (LON: SHEL).

At ICMM, Cameron-Johansson will be responsible for leading the council into the next phase of its strategy, focused on focussed on driving performance against the Consolidated Mining Standard and advocating for responsible production and value chains.

“In Froydis we have appointed a leader with the credibility and conviction to make the case for responsibly produced minerals and metals where it matters most,” said Iván Arriagada, ICMM’s chair. “I would like to offer Ro our sincere thanks for both his outstanding leadership and the vital role he has played in helping the industry towards a more responsible and sustainable future.”

“It’s a great privilege to follow on from Ro and lead ICMM at a time when responsible mining and metals have never mattered more,” Cameron-Johansson said in a news release. “The industry’s future depends on listening to society as much as on delivering for it.”

Under Dhawan’s leadership, ICMM played an instrumental role in the establishment of the Tailings Management Institute and the Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative.

“From safety to decarbonisation, human rights to nature, I am immensely proud of the leadership shown by ICMM members over the last five years,” added Dhawan. “Yet there’s more to be done and ICMM has never had a stronger platform to continue driving change. Under Froydis’s leadership, I have no doubt that ICMM will continue its proud tradition.”

Dhawan has led ICMM since April 2021. He will officially step down Nov. 23.