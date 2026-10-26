TruSilver Metals to go public on TSXV following merger

Silver mining landscape in Canada. Credit: Adobe Stock

TruSilver Metals is set to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV) under the ticker symbol TAG, starting Oct. 27.

The company, which was previously called Galaxy Ventures, announced it completed its qualifying transaction with TruSilver Resources. This transaction closed Oct. 20. Following its closing, TruSilver Metals now owns 100% of TruSilver Resources and its Sturgis-Walton silver project in Hants County, N.S.

“Today TruSilver becomes a public company with a permitted target, a funded program and a team that has done this before,” said Micahel Gross, TruSilver’s president and CEO. “From here, the drill does the talking.”

Concurrently, Trusilver Resources financing has raised $2.83 million (US$2.02 million) to fund drilling at Sturgis-Walton and general working capital. “Was Walton just the branch? Starting in November, we drill for the trunk,” Gross added.

Sturgis-Walton is located adjacent to the Walton Mine, where historical sources report mined ore grades of 350 to 933 grams of silver per tonne. The company’s planned drilling program will span 3,500 metres across five holes to test for mineralization at depth. Drilling is expected to begin in Nov. 2026.

For further information, visit: https://www.trusilvermetals.com/news-releases/trusilver-metals-corp-completes-qualifying-transaction-shares-expected-to-begin-trading-on-the-tsx-venture-exchange-under-tag-on-october-27-2026