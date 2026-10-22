Suncrest College opens mechanics training facilities, expands scholarship programs

Alison Dubreuil, Suncrest College's president and CEO. Credit: Suncrest College

Suncrest College has officially opened its enhanced industrial mechanics training facilities in Esterhazy. Sask. The space has officially been named the Mosaic Industrial Mechanics Lab in recognition of Mosaic’s $1.5 million (US$1.07 million) investment.

As part of the expansion, the college has purchased hydraulic and pneumatic training benches, metal lathes, drill presses and bench grinders, to provide students with more opportunities for practical, hands-on learning.

“The future of Saskatchewan depends on developing skilled, local talent,” said Lawrence Bethelet, the vice-president of potash at Mosaic. “Through partnerships like this one, we can help remove barriers to education and create more opportunities for students to pursue training and careers close to home.”

“This investment is making a meaningful difference in how we prepare students for careers in the skilled trades,” said Alison Dubreuil, Suncrest College’s president and CEO. “The upgraded lab, specialized training equipment and new program will create more opportunities for students to develop the skills local employers need.”

Expanded education opportunities

In addition to the new facility, Suncrest also announced it is launching a new industrial mechanics applied certificate program in Feb. 2027. The College says it is working with Good Spirit School Division to create a pathway for high school students to complete the program before graduating in June, offering an opportunity to fast-track a career in the trades while still in high school.

$25,000 in scholarships are also being made available annually to students enrolled in the program, designed to help reduce financial barriers.