3D renderings of a containerised Remedy Metals separation unit. Credit: Remedy

Remedy Metals and the Steenkampskraal monazite mine (SMM) in South Africa have entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to evaluate the deployment of Remedy’s rare earth element (REE) separation technology at the mine.

The MOU is anchored by Remedy’s solvent-free process which separates elements by exploiting differences in their magnetic susceptibility. The agreement outlines a three-phase, non-binding program that includes laboratory testing, an on-site pilot program and a joint technical and economic feasibility study.

“Our vision is not simply to mine resources, but to beneficiate, process and create greater value within South Africa and become a rare earth processing hub in Africa for the benefit of society from local communities through to Africa as a whole,” said Enock Mathebula, SMM’s executive director and chair.

The agreement comes as governments in Europe, North America and Africa move to build rare earth supply chains independent of China, which currently controls the majority of global separation and refining capacity.

Process validation

Founded in 2024 as a spin-out from the University of Strasbourg, the French National Centre for Scientific Research and Trinity College Dublin, Remedy closed a €2 million (C$3.12 million) seed round in June. The company says the funds will help advance its separation process with validation in an industrial and mining environment.

“Steenkampskraal’s grade and chemistry make it the ideal first industrial test case, and the trust between our teams means we can collaborate in real confidence,” said Peter Dunne, Remedy’s CEO. “Moving from lab to a pilot on an operating site is the fastest route to demonstrating that magneto-electrochemical separation works at scale.”

“We want the separation step to happen in South Africa on ore we mine ourselves. Remedy Metals has built a process we believe can carry that at a cost and a footprint our project can support, and this program will put numbers behind it on our own material,” said Robbie Lous, an executive director at SMM. “At 14.5% TREO we start from the strongest feed in the industry.”

In June, SMM announced the production of high-purity mixed rare earth products at Mintek’s laboratory facilities in Johannesburg.