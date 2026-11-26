Surveying engineer holding a drone. Credit: Adobe Stock

Refined Energy (CSE: RUU) has received provincial approval for a high-resolution drone-based magnetic and LiDAR survey at its Golden Goose gold-antimony property in central Newfoundland. The stock rose.

The survey is over 93 claims totaling 2,325 hectares in the Beaver Brook antimony district. The drone-based magnetic survey will cover 2,046 line kilometres, while the LiDAR survey will cover an additional 279 kilometres of north-south lines spaced 84 metres apart. The company plans to combine the magnetic and LiDAR data with historical exploration results to prioritize follow-up targets.

The company has also signed an agreement with Rosor to conduct the survey. Refined Energy says it has paid a 50% deposit of about $100,000 (US$142,450). Rosor is expected to be on site in late November.

“Receiving provincial approval and mobilizing Rosor this month marks an immediate step forward in unlocking the structural controls at Golden Goose,” said Mark Fields, Refined Energy’s CEO. “The two closely spaced magnetic grids will help us interpret bedrock structures at Golden Goose. Combining those data with detailed terrain mapping will help us prioritize follow-up gold and antimony targets.”

Shares in Refined Energy were up 11.11%, trading at 10¢ apiece Thursday morning in Toronto.