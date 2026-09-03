Caterpillar, FieldAI collab on industrial automation

Caterpillar machine pictured next to a FieldAI robot. Credit: Caterpillar

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) is partnering with FieldAI to advance physical artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy and robot implementation on industrial job sites.

The news follows Caterpillar's presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. There, it shared its vision for the future of autonomous technology in construction and mining. In combining this plan with FieldAI's robot foundation models, Caterpillar says it's ready to put the ideas into practice.

“The future of our industries will be shaped by how effectively we combine human expertise with AI-powered machines,” said Jaime Mineart, Caterpillar’s chief technology officer.

FieldAI is a California-based robotics company. The company has raised over $400 million (C$550.88) from investors including Bezos Expeditions, Emerson, Khosla Ventures, Canaan, NVIDIA and others.

Caterpillar says it chose FieldAI because of its robot-agnostic autonomy, allowing its systems to be deployed in a wide variety of workplaces.

Ali Agha, FieldAI’s founder and CEO, said the companies are ready to shape “the next century of AI-enabled heavy industry.” He added that the job sites where Caterpillar operates are “Exactly the environments FieldAI excels in, with deployments spanning hundreds of sites worldwide.”

Early deployment could include autonomous inspections, real-time insights and productivity gains through simulation, automation and AI-driven insights.

“Collaborations like this help accelerate the journey. We’re focused on applying AI where it matters most,” added Mineart.