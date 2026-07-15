Caterpillar Foundation donates US$250K to Venezuela quake aid

Damaged buildings in La Guaira, Venezuela. Credit: Caterpillar Foundation

Caterpillar Foundation has donated US$250,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s (CDP) humanitarian aid efforts in Venezuela in response to last month’s earthquake.

The money will go toward CDP’s Global Recovery Fund and will help local organizations provide food, water, medical supplies and temporary housing to displaced people.

“Our thoughts are with the people and communities of Venezuela who have been impacted by this devastating earthquake,” said Asha Varghese, the president of the Caterpillar Foundation. “The loss and disruption caused by disasters like this can be overwhelming, and recovery often requires sustained support from many collaborators.”

The foundation is also a member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP). This program supports disaster relief worldwide. Members of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network are currently on the ground in Venezuela.

More than 4,700 people have been confirmed dead with tens-of-thousands more displaced, missing and injured following the earthquake.