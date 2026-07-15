Konecranes to modernize cranes at two AXIA hydro plants

The Manso hydroelectric plant. Credit: AXIA

AXIA Energia (BRL: AXIA), a Brazil-based renewable energy and electricity transmission company, has placed an order with Konecranes to modernize machines at two of its hydro plants.

According to Konecranes, the order was booked in May 2026. The scope includes upgrades to overhead and gantry cranes at the Manso and Mascarenhas de Moraes hydroelectric plants in Brazil. The project will modernize five cranes across the two sites by replacing drive motors, installing new braking systems and upgrading automation systems. The service is scheduled for Feb. 2027 at Mascarenhas de Moraes, and late 2027 at Manso. Financial details were not released.

“Hydropower plant modernizations place high demands on lifting equipment and its reliability. By upgrading the cranes' mechanical and control systems, we are preparing the equipment for intensive use during the turbine modernization projects and improving its safety, reliability and availability,” said Fellipi Pereira, the senior account executive at Konecranes.

AXIA is a major renewable energy company in South America. It is responsible for 17% of Brazil’s national power generation. The company operates 81 plants, including 47 hydropower plants, 33 wind farms and one solar power plant.