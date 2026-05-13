CAT’s 2025 reports highlight AI push, automation growth and slow safety results

Cat battery-electric haul truck. Credit: Caterpillar

Caterpillar has released its annual and sustainability reports for 2025 — a year that celebrated the company’s 100th anniversary.

The company reported a 2025 service revenue of US$24 billion, according to its annual report. Caterpillar also expanded its automated haul truck fleet to 827 and implemented more safety technologies including collision warning systems, cat payload and VisionLink. The annual report also references artificial intelligence (AI) enabled tools including its recently launched AI assistant. This priority aligns with the company’s initiative at CES 2026, “Building the Future Workforce Challenge,” which is looking to address skill-gap issues in integrating AI and digital systems.

The reports look to the previous year but also to the future, highlighting CAT’s progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals. On this front, the company shared it had met or exceeded its goals in several key areas in 2025. According to the report, the largest discrepancy was in employee health and safety. Caterpillar plans to reduce recordable injury frequency (RIF) by 50% from 2018 to 2030, but as of 2025 they have seen only a 23% decrease in RIF.

"By combining advanced technologies with integrated services and a broad range of power and equipment solutions, we’re helping customers improve productivity, reduce emissions and create value across the full lifecycle of their operations," said Ebban Clause, chief sustainability and strategy officer.

As a whole, the reports show Caterpillar balancing its history while keeping the future firmly in focus.