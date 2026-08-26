CEMI, MICA open registration for critical minerals forum

Minister Greg Rickford will be a speaker at the forum. Credit: YouTube/Government of Ontario.

The Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI) and the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) have opened registration for the Ontario Critical Minerals Forum, taking place in Toronto.

The forum will bring together mining leaders, investors, Indigenous partners and policymakers to discuss financing, infrastructure and permitting strategies for Ontario’s critical mineral supply chain. The event will run two days of panels, keynote presentations and networking events.

CEMI says the event will be attended by more than 600 people and is expected to feature more than 80 different speakers.

Notable speakers include Ontario’s minister of Indigenous affairs, Greg Rickford, First Nations leaders from the Anishinabek, Marten Falls, Mississaugas of the Credit, and Nishnawbe Aski nations, and senior executives from Glencore, Wyloo, Frontier, Canada Nickel, Electra, Vale, Schneider and others.

The event is taking place Nov. 24 and 25 at Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

To register, visit: https://www.energyandmines.com/ocm26