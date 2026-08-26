Vizsla cuts 3.3% copper over 48 metres in BC

Vizsla Copper (TSXV: VCU; US-OTC: VCUFF) has cut the longest high-grade copper intersection drilled at the Woodjam project in central British Columbia, including nearly 50 metres above 3% copper.

Hole DH26-136 at the Deerhorn deposit returned 266 metres grading 0.97% copper, 0.06 gram gold per tonne and 4.29 grams silver from 306 metres downhole, Vizsla said Wednesday. It included 107.7 metres at 2.01% copper, 0.13 gram gold and 8.61 grams silver from 320.5 metres, including 48.5 metres at 3.32% copper, 0.23 gram gold and 16.59 grams silver.

“These results suggest that the high-grade component of the system may be more extensive than previously recognized and provide further insight into the geometry and distribution of mineralization,” Vice-President of Exploration Steve Blower said in a release. “Follow-up drilling will focus on this very high-grade zone and its potential extensions.”

The results add a high-grade element to Woodjam as Vizsla advances three main copper projects in western North America. The Vancouver-based junior is also drilling the Poplar project in B.C. and Palmer in southeast Alaska, where chairman and CEO Craig Parry has said the company is targeting production within five years.

Resource

Vizsla’s corporate timeline targets an updated B.C. resource in the second half of 2027 followed by a scoping study in 2028.

Red Cloud Securities analyst Taylor Combaluzier had previously identified a high-grade discovery as a potential catalyst for Vizsla. In a May 2025 note, he described Woodjam as a “large, relatively low-grade” project and said a high-grade discovery at one of Vizsla’s properties could potentially rerate the stock. Red Cloud does not rate the company or have a target price.

Vizsla Copper was spun out of Vizsla Silver (TSX, NYSE: VZLA) in 2021 and shares some directors with the Mexico-focused silver developer.

Vizsla shares gained 13% to $1.50 apiece on Wednesday morning in Toronto, giving the company a market value of about $135 million. The shares have traded between 75¢ and $2.68 over the past year.

Also Wednesday, drill hole DH26-136 intersected a shallower zone of 129.9 metres grading 0.3% copper, 0.21 gram gold and 0.94 gram silver from 70.1 metres depth. That interval included 50 metres at 0.46% copper, 0.4 gram gold and 1.43 grams silver from 150 metres down hole.

The hole tested the eastern side of Deerhorn and extended copper mineralization about 100 metres below the area covered by its historical estimate. The high-grade zone remains open in several directions, Vizsla said.

Deerhorn has a 2013 historical estimate of 32.8 million tonnes grading 0.22% copper and 0.49 gram gold for about 158 million lb. copper and 516,000 oz. gold. Vizsla doesn’t treat the estimate as a current resource.

Woodjam’s three historically estimated deposits, Deerhorn, Southeast and Takom, contain 262.8 million inferred tonnes grading 0.3% copper and 0.11 gram gold for 1.7 billion lb. copper and 968,100 oz. gold, according to the 2013 historical resource.

Map courtesy of Vizsla Copper.

Quesnel terrane

Woodjam covers about 900 sq. km in B.C.’s Quesnel terrane, roughly 50 km east of Williams Lake, about 550 km northeast of Vancouver by road. The belt hosts several large porphyry copper operations, including Imperial Metals’ (TSX: III) Mount Polley and New Gold’s (TSX, NYSE American: NGD) New Afton mines.

The latest hole was one of three drilled at Deerhorn during an 11-hole, 6,055-metre summer program at Woodjam. Results remain pending from holes DH26-134 and DH26-137, as well as eight holes drilled at the Three Firs and Great Plains targets.

Vizsla plans to relog historical drill core from eastern Deerhorn and build a new geological and structural model before designing follow-up drilling around the high-grade zone.

The Woodjam results come as the company runs simultaneous drill campaigns across its portfolio. Two rigs are operating at each of Palmer and Poplar, with Palmer assays delayed by longer laboratory turnaround times and expected in the coming weeks.

Poplar, Palmer

At Poplar, about 400 km east of the deep-water port at Prince Rupert, Vizsla is expanding the Thira porphyry discovery. Drilling reported in April cut 675 metres grading 0.26% copper and 0.015% molybdenum from 32 metres depth, including 435 metres at 0.31% copper and 0.022% molybdenum.

Poplar holds 152 million indicated tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.09 gram gold and 2.58 grams silver for 1.1 billion lb. copper, 430,000 oz. gold and 12.6 million oz. silver. Another 139 million inferred tonnes grade 0.29% copper, 0.07 gram gold and 4.95 grams silver for 903 million lb. copper, 320,000 oz. gold and 22.2 million oz. silver.

Palmer, 170 km northwest of Juneau, holds 4.77 million indicated tonnes grading 1.69% copper and 5.17% zinc, plus 12 million inferred tonnes at 0.57% copper and 3.92% zinc. Vizsla is carrying out a 10,000-metre drill program there as it assesses whether the higher-grade deposit could become the company’s first mine.

“I really want to stick to a very tight timeline to get into production here in the next five years,” Parry told The Northern Miner in July, referring to Palmer. “Palmer may give us that.”