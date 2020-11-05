Canadian Mining Journal

Mount Milligan mine Credit: Centerra Gold via CEEC

Canadian-based gold miner Centerra Gold has joined the Coalition of Energy Efficient Comminution (CEEC) as a new sponsor.

In announcing the sponsorship, Alison Keogh, CEEC CEO welcomed Centerra to a global network of visionary miners, mining supply companies and researchers working toward more sustainable practices.

“We are thrilled with Centerra’s decision to become a CEEC sponsor. Our sponsors work collaboratively to accelerate energy-efficient, productive mining processes. That’s vital for our industry and communities as we reduce impact, tackle costs and improve shareholder value,” Keogh said in a release. “As a CEEC sponsor Centerra helps CEEC provide industry with information and tools from experts and grow the network of committed professionals working to accelerate eco-efficient comminution and maximize the potential of their mineral resources and assets.”

Daniel Desjardins, Centerra’s VP and COO, praised CEEC for its contributions towards ESG actions in the field and welcomed the opportunity to share information to advance business goals.

“Centerra’s financial and operational objectives are underpinned by a fundamental commitment to ethical and sustainable practices,” Desjardins added. “Our values are strongly aligned to CEEC’s mission for eco-efficient comminution; environmental, social and governance factors are our foremost priorities as we strive to continually improve the management of our operations. CEEC offers a pathway to share best practice and innovation in the international mining sector.”

Keogh also added that with social licence and productivity key priorities for the mining sector, Centerra’s sponsorship and actions towards more sustainable approaches were commendable.

“As a lean, virtual not-for-profit, we thank all our sponsors for their continued support and involvement in driving lower footprint mining. Their ongoing commitment helps CEEC and industry to invest in positive change.”

Centerra holds assets in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkey. It is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in central Asia, and its Mount Milligan mine is the first, large new operation in British Columbia in a generation. The company’s assets also include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Oksut gold mine in Turkey.

CEEC is a global not-for-profit registered charity, funded wholly by valued sponsorship from the minerals industry.

For more information, visit www.CenterraGold.com or www.CEECtheFuture.org.