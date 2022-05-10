Champlain expands metallurgical process contract for lithium resource with Sixth Wave

Following up on the release of an initial resource for its Brazil Lake pegmatite deposit in Nova Scotia, private exploration company Champlain Mineral Ventures is now upgrading the scope of its metallurgical test plan and alternate process regimen to extract high-grade lithium carbonate/hydroxide from this resource.

The company has extended its metallurgical contract with local partner Sixth Wave Innovations (CSE: SIXW) (OTC: SIXWF), which designs and develops technologies that focus on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level.

As per the first phase of work, Sixth Wave has completed a preliminary flow sheet, including relatively low energy cracking, green lixiviant and proprietary IXOS purification designed to be energy efficient with low solvent consumption.

The metallurgical work will now be extended into a second phase, where the design components will be tested and have the potential to deliver a permittable onsite processing plant with robust economics. The results, which Champlain believes will add "significant value" to a preliminary economic assessment of the Brazil Lake deposit due for completion by year-end.

As outlined in the recent update, Brazil Lake has pit and underground constrained resources of 555,300 tonnes measured and indicated grading 1.30% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) and 381,000 tonnes inferred grading 1.48% Li 2 O.

John Wightman, president and CEO of Champlain, commented: "Sixth Wave's IXOS technology and related flow sheet will enable operators to contemplate production of 99.5% pure lithium carbonate. This upgrade has the potential to multiply the net present value of the project at Champlain Mineral's Brazil Lake resource."

Details on the lithium processing technology can be found here.