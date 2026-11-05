CMI adds mining innovation leader to board

Douglas Morrison, CEMI's the president and CEO. Credit: CMI

The Critical Minerals Institute has announced that Douglas Morrison has joined its board of directors.

Morrison is the president and CEO of the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI). CMI says his appointment strengthens its technical and operational expertise, connecting the companies, capital markets and policymakers across the critical minerals ecosystem.

“Douglas is a visionary who understands that the future of our mining industry depends on our ability to develop and adopt competitive technologies,” said Tracy Hughes, CMI’s executive director and co-founder. “His recognition that innovation must translate into greater productivity, lower costs and stronger global competitiveness is precisely the leadership our industry needs.”

“Innovation must deliver measurable improvements in productivity, cost and environmental performance,” Morrison said in a news release. “I look forward to working with CMI’s directors and members to connect practical mining solutions with the industry partners and investment needed to advance them.”

Previous work

Morrison was appointed president and CEO of CEMI in 2012, having held key roles with the organization from 2011. Previously, he spent 15 years with Vale (NYSE: VALE) working in the deep nickel mines of the Sudbury Basin, where he became the company’s superintendent of rock mechanics and mine design. He then joined Golder Associates, advising on strategic design for another 15 years.

Throughout his career, Morrison has also held advisory and board roles with Canadian mining research organizations, including CAMIRO and MIRARCO.

“The focus of our MICA Network is on accelerating the adoption of commercially viable innovations and strengthening the capabilities of the mining service companies that bring new technologies into the industry,” he added. “This work complements CMI’s role in connecting technical expertise, market intelligence, policy and investment across the critical minerals sector, and I am honoured to be invited to join such an illustrious board as that of CMI.”