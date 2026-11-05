New Aggreko generators target mining, data centre growth in Canada

The generators are available in 145 kW, 210 kW and 1,200 kW 600V configurations. Credit: Aggreko

Aggreko has announced the launch of its new Tier 4 Final generators in Canada, designed to meet local market needs and requirements.

The generators are available in three power configurations. The company says the 145 kW and 210 kW models are easily deployed canopy units for immediate energy needs, whereas the 1,200 kW model is ideal for large industrial loads.

“Tailoring our most advanced generators for our Canadian customers underscores the importance of this market for Aggreko,” said Paul Nascimento, Aggreko Canada’s managing director. “With large petrochemical and mining industries needing power across vast and remote territories, alongside thriving construction and data center sectors, Canada has a clear demand for engineered energy solutions that are both powerful and precisely configured.”

The company says the Tier 4 Final generators offer fuel efficiency, low emissions and controlled noise levels while meeting local requirements.

Applications across Canada

Generators are used on mining and construction sites in remote areas where operations exist off the main electrical grid. Aggreko says its experts are trained to deploy these power solutions across a wide range of applications.

In a company news release, the company said the generators are especially well-suited for Canada’s expanded data centre industry. This comes as provinces begin to establish frameworks to push data centres to power themselves, rather than relying on the public electricity grid.

The Tier 4 Final generators are now available across Canada.

For more information, visit: https://www.aggreko.com/en-ca/products/generators/diesel/tier-4f-diesel-generators