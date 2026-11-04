Rio Tinto IOC’s first responder program wins railway safety award

The QNS&L Railway transports iron ore and pellets. Credit: Rio Tinto IOC

Iron Ore Company of Canada’s (Rio Tinto IOC) Remote First Responder Program on its QNS&L Railway has won the Railway Association of Canada’s 2026 Safety Award, an honour that recognizes excellence in health and safety across Canada’s railway industry.

The program helps employees acquire and maintain the skills needed to respond quickly when a colleague requires assistance. It was designed to improve safety across a rail network that spans more than 400 kilometres from Sept-Îles and Labrador City through remote areas.

“This recognition reflects the commitment of our employees, who put this program into practice every day and help keep their colleagues safe across our rail network,” said José Riopel, Rio Tinto IOC’s general manager for rail and ports. “Their involvement demonstrates the importance we place on health and safety throughout our operations.”

As of now, more than 160 employees have been trained as remote first responders. The initial 40-hour training is renewed every three years and supplemented by an eight-hour refresher session every six months.

The program is also supported by standardized response procedures, first responder equipment positioned throughout the rail network and specialized medical support available at all times.

Rio Tinto IOC is a joint-ventured between Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Mitsubishi (TYO: 8058) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Income Corporation (TSX: LIF). It owns the 418-kilometre QNS&L Railway, which transports iron ore between Labrador and northern Quebec.