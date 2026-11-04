Vizsla Copper completes 2026 field season in Alaska

Diamond drilling at the Palmer project during the 2026 field season. Credit: Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper (TSXV: VCU) announced the completion of its exploration field season at its Palmer project in southeastern Alaska

Across a total of 25 drill holes, the company completed 10,005 metres of diamond drilling using two drill rigs at the Palmer and AG deposits. So far, results from five drill holes have been reported, with the remaining 20 pending. The company says these results will support geological interpretation and a planned update to Palmer’s mineral resource estimate (MRE) in Q1 of 2027.

“The 2026 season has delivered meaningful progress at Palmer, highlighted by the high-grade copper mineralization at South Wall Zone 1 and the silver-rich AG Deposit,” said Craig Parry, Vizsla Copper’s chair and CEO.

Peter Mercer, the company’s senior vice-president for Alaska, added, “We are also proud that approximately 70% of our seasonal workforce came from Haines and 90% from Alaska, reflecting the important role local communities play in our operations.”

Located near the Canadian border, Palmer is a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project that covers more than 300 sq. kilometres.

Shares in Vizsla Copper rose 5.26% to 80¢ apiece Wednesday morning in Toronto.

Season highlights

Palmer’s October drill results were led by hole CMR26-215 at the AG deposit, which cut 21 metres grading 4.79% zinc, 0.14% copper, 116.9 grams of silver per tonne and 0.27 grams of gold from 180.3 metres depth.

Other results the company highlighted included hole CMR26-199, which included cut 49.2 metres grading 4.7% copper equivalent.

The field season included drone-based photogrammetry surveys, glaciological studies, wetland and raptor surveys. In addition, Vizsla completed hydrogeological monitoring and improvements to field accommodations and infrastructure.



For more information, visit: https://vizslacopper.com/2026/vizsla-copper-completes-2026-field-season-at-the-palmer-project/