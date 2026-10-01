Vizsla drills ‘exceptional’ silver-rich interval at Palmer

Vizsla’s Palmer project in Alaska. Credit: Constantine Metal Resources

Vizsla Copper (TSXV: VCU) says early drill results from its Palmer VMS project in Alaska has returned one of its highest-grade silver intersections to date. The stock fluctuated.

Highlights included hole CMR26-213 which returned 30.6 metres grading 96.6 grams of silver per tonne and 0.92 grams of gold per tonne, with a 10.4 metre stretch grading as high as 255.3 grams of silver per tonne and 2.39 grams of gold per tonne.

“These first assays from our 2026 drilling at the AG deposit demonstrate the significant opportunity that exists at our Palmer VMS project,” said Craig Perry, Vizsla’s chair and CEO. “An exceptional silver-rich interval, accompanied by gold and zinc, complements the high-grade copper results we have reported from zone 1 of the Palmer deposit earlier in the drill program.”

At one point Thursday morning in Toronto Vizsla’s stock rose 4.03%, but in the early afternoon the stock dropped 1.61% below the previous day’s close. The company’s market cap sits at $109.99 million (US$77.19 million).

Awaiting assays

Vizsla says results from two additional drill holes, CMR26-211 and CMR26-215, both of which intersected “visually identified” barite-bearing sulphide mineralization, are expected in the coming weeks.

“With two more AG holes awaiting assays, we expect to gain a much clearer picture of the AG deposit and its potential within the broader Palmer project,” Perry added.

Peter Mercer, Vizsla’s senior vice-president for Alaska, said, “Recent research on the AG volcanic sequence and its structural controls provides a useful framework for interpreting results from these holes. The next step is to integrate results from all three 2026 holes with the existing AG model.”

Results from an additional 16 drill holes across the HG, AG, Waterfall and South Wall zones 2 and 3 targets are expected from early Oct. through mid-Nov.