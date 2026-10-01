Emerson rolls out gas analyzer certified for hazardous applications

Emerson's new Rosemount QX1400. Credit: Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has unveiled its new Rosemount QX1400 continuous gas analyzer for natural gas quality and continuous emissions monitoring.

The analyzer uses a paramagnetic detection system for oxygen and a quantum cascade laser to measure all other gasses. Oxygen detection is useful for liquefied natural gas (LNG), carbon capture and ethylene and hydrogen purity applications.

The Rosemount QX1400 is an update to the QX1000. Unlike the previous model, this generation comes with certifications allowing for its use in hazardous locations. In Europe, these certifications include ATEX II 2G Ex d IIB H2 T4 and R.O.W: IECEx Ex db IIB+H2 T4 Gb. North American certifications are expected by the end of 2026 for Class 1, Division 2, Groups B, C, D, T4.

“Gas analysis applications should not require users to choose between the measurement technology they need and the hazardous-area installation their site demands,” said Beth Livingstone, Emerson’s global product manager for process gas. “The Rosemount QX1400 brings complementary technologies together in one certified platform to simplify system design, while providing the measurements required for critical emissions, quality and purity applications.”

For more information, visit: https://www.emerson.com/en/measurement-instrumentation/products/rosemount-qx1400-continuous-gas-analyzer