Osisko selects new VP to oversee Cariboo construction

A worker on the Cariboo property in B.C. Credit: Osisko Gold.

Osisko Gold (NYSE: OGG, TSXV: OGG) has named Cameron Carter as its new vice-president of construction operations of Barkerville Gold Mines, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary.

In this position, Carter will oversee construction currently underway at the Cariboo gold project in central B.C. The project is Osisko’s flagship site and is seen as a foundational element of its growth strategy. A 2025 feasibility study projected production of 1.89 million ounces of gold over a 10-year mine life at Cariboo.

Sean Roosen, Osisko’s chairman and CEO, said Carter “brings a strong technical background and extensive expertise in building large-scale underground mines globally,” adding that these attributes “will be invaluable” as the company advances Cariboo through construction and commissioning.

Previous experience

Carter joins Osisko with more than 18 years of experience in underground mine development, construction, operations and executive leadership. Previously, he spent more than 15 years at Dumas Mining, most recently serving as the senior vice-president of project services. At Dumas, he supported several underground mining projects, including Torex Gold’s (TSX: TXG) El Limon and Media Luna, Pan American Silver’s (TSX: PAAS) La Colorada and Bell Creek, and Hudbay Minerals’ (TSX: HBM) Lalor projects.

Earlier in his career, Carter contributed to the development and construction of Glencore's (LON: GLEN) Mine D project in Northern Ontario.

Other departures

Osisko also announced Sarah Harrison, its vice-president of permitting and compliance, has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

“We thank Sarah for her efforts and contributions to Osisko Gold and wish her continued success in her future endeavours,” Roosen said in a news release.

Greenwood Environmental, a consultancy agency, has taken over responsibilities for permitting and compliance matters. Harrison remains available in an advisory capacity.