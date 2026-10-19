Copper Mark becomes Veramark Assurance, broadens horizons

A copper smelter. Credit: Adobe Stock

The Copper Mark, an international framework that promotes responsible production and sourcing, has officially changed its name to Veramark Assurance.

The organization says the name change reflects a broader evolution from a copper-focused framework into a platform designed to support production and sourcing at scale across a wide range of metals and minerals.

“As demand for minerals and metals grows, so does the need for confidence that those materials are produced responsibly,” said Michèle Brülhart, Veramark’s CEO. “Veramark reflects our expanded mission to help make responsible production and sourcing the norm by connecting standards, assurance, independent governance and value-chain transparency into a coherent and practical system.”

Veramark builds on Copper Mark’s track record of implementation at more than 140 sites globally. Existing participants, awards and assurance commitments continue under Veramark.

“Our new identity reflects where we are going. The evolved board and governance structure demonstrate how we are strengthening accountability, stakeholder participation and organizational maturity as we pursue that vision,” added Brülhart.

The launch of Veramark also establishes the platform for future milestones, the company says. This includes the launch of Veramark Global Mining standard, the Responsible Metals Value Chain platform, a new midstream standard, and and enhanced chain of custody standard

For further information, visit: https://veramark.org/