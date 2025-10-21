DataDrive’31: Sandvik’s $80M bet to digitize mining fast

Sandvik has introduced DataDrive’31, a major six‑year technology program designed to speed mining’s digital transformation through data‑driven innovation. The program carries a total budget of EUR 80 million, and Business Finland has awarded EUR 16 million in R&D funding for the initial three‑year phase with an option to provide an additional EUR 16 million for the following phase. Sandvik will finance the remaining amount directly, signaling a long‑term commitment to technological advancement and accelerated digitalization. The company will conduct a mid‑term review after three years to assess progress before launching the second phase.

DataDrive’31 targets the development of data‑driven technologies and solutions to boost productivity, safety and sustainability across the mining value chain. The program aims to enable new services and products through data commercialization, integrate data‑driven technologies into equipment, operations and aftermarket services to deliver end‑to‑end digital solutions, and create predictive and prescriptive operating environments that support smarter, safer and more sustainable mining.

Mats Eriksson, president of mining at Sandvik, said: "DataDrive’31 is at the forefront of the technological transformation of the mining industry. Business Finland’s support accelerates our planned R&D work in key technology areas and strengthens our competitiveness in global markets. The strong technological expertise of Sandvik in Finland forms the foundation for this investment. DataDrive’31 is a key driver for the growth of our mining business and demonstrates our commitment to leading the industry’s data-driven future.”

Sandvik has a long record of significant investments in R&D, digitalization, automation and electrification, and DataDrive’31 builds on that legacy to keep the company at the lead of mining‑industry technological transformation and to deliver forward‑looking solutions for customers worldwide.

