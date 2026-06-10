STRYDE debuts Halo line for tougher environments

Tom O'Toole (left), product manager at STRYDE with CEO Mike Popham. Credit: STRYDE

STRYDE has launched Halo, a new line of seismic nodes to give exploration teams more flexibility in surveying complex environments.

Seismic systems use sensors to track vibrations and map rock layers and subsurface structures to identify potential exploration zones before companies commit to drilling.

The company said the new range was developed in response to customer feedback and field experience. The three major challenges the company aims to address are the need for greater choice around real-time quality control (QC) and communications, improved time synchronisation in extreme land environments and higher-fidelity imaging across both shallow and deep targets.

The Halo line includes three products, Halo Classic, Halo Chrono+ and the Halo Connect. Both the Chrono+ and the Connect feature wireless QC functionality and communications. The Chrono+ also supports better time synchronisation for challenging environments like marshlands, jungles and swamps, according to the company.

Mike Popham, the chief executive officer at STRYDE, said modularity was a focus in the design process. “Operators no longer have to take a one-size-fits-all approach. They can deploy a mix of nodes within the same survey,” said Popham.

The product was officially launched on June 9, 2026, at the EAGE Annual Conference in Aberdeen, Scotland.