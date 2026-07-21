Festo adds Eco functions, CTED module to VTUX valve terminal

VTUX mounted on a gripper. Credit: Festo

FESTO has introduced new features to its VTUX valve terminal aimed at reducing air consumption and simplifying network integration.

VTUX is a modular valve terminal that is mounted on the end of a robot arm. It uses vacuum, pressure control and sensor feedback to handle functions that let a gripper pick up and move parts.

One of the new updates adds Eco functions to the device. Festo says Eco cuts compressed air use by adjusting actuator pressure to match individual loads. The changes will reduce air consumption by 20 to 40%, the company said.

Festo is also introducing the CTED communication module, allowing VTUX to connect to several different industrial networks without changing hardware. The modules are configurable to EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, CC-Link and Modbus TCP.

The company assembles and tests VTUX terminals at its regional service centre in Mason, Ohio.

Festo is a global supplier of factory-automation technology and industrial training systems. The company operates 250 locations worldwide.