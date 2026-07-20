DFI honours Goettle for stabilizing Cleveland hillside

Irishtown Bend in Cleveland. Credit: DFI

Goettle’s Irishtown Bend slope stabilization project in Cleveland has won the 2026 Outstanding Project Award (OPA), presented by Deep Foundations Institute (DFI). The project will be officially recognized during DFI's 51st Annual Conference, running Nov. 2 to 5 in Orlando.

The project installed a deep foundation system to stop a slow‑moving landslide on the slope of the Cuyahoga River. The instability threatened the river’s navigation channel, a route tied to billions of dollars in annual economic activity.. The new combiwall and tieback system stabilized the hillside, significantly reduced landslide risk and enabled the development of a new public park along the riverfront.

“Receiving DFI's Outstanding Project Award is a tremendous honour,” said Nick Kloenne, project manager at Goettle. “Irishtown Bend was one of the most technically demanding projects our company has ever delivered. It showcased the expertise, innovation and craftsmanship of the project team that designed and constructed this landmark project.”

Other projects receiving honourable mentions included the record-setting slurry drilled shaft solution, the Bentley Residences in Miami, the expansion and renovation of a government building in Washington and 4800 Yonge Street in Toronto.