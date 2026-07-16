Wolong rolls out MD600Z to ease motor replacement

The MD600Z clamshell DC motor. Credit: Wolong

Wolong Electric (SHA: 600580) has launched its new MD600Z series of armored direct current (DC) motors to improve upgradability.

According to Wolong, many plants running older motors from the 1940s through the late 1970s hesitate to upgrade. Newer motors operate on different speeds and inertia profiles, meaning that systems can be disrupted when switching over. Wolong aims to address this. MD600Z motors retain the original design of the legacy models, while modernizing the platform.

The MD600Z updates the old casing design with split‑frame construction, stronger bearings and heavy‑duty sealing. It also adopts the newer MD800’s thermal and reliability features.

Wolong said the new models match the electrical and mechanical interfaces of legacy MD600 motors, including comparable inertia for true drop‑in replacement without affecting acceleration. For steel and crane operators, the company said this means longer equipment life, easier maintenance and lower modernization risk.

The motors ship with a five‑year warranty.

In mining operations, DC motors can be found in a variety of machinery from conveyor systems and hoists to crushers and excavators.