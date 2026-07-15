Komatsu marks 40 years in Chattanooga

Komatsu North America CEO Rod Bull (left) thanks employee David Dolan for his years of service at Komatsu's CMO. Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) celebrated four decades of manufacturing at its Chattanooga Manufacturing Operation (CMO) in Tennessee on July 10, 2026.

At the celebration, the company unveiled the facility's 60,000th excavator, a specially customized PC490LC-11 machine built for demolition, environmental and infrastructure contractor D.H. Griffin. The event also featured a lineup of machines manufactured at CMO throughout the years.

“For 40 years, our Chattanooga plant has demonstrated what can be achieved when talented people are committed to quality, innovation and continuous improvement,” said Rod Bull, the CEO of Komatsu North America. “Reaching 60,000 excavators is an incredible milestone, but what makes Chattanooga truly special is the generations of employees whose dedication has helped build Komatsu's reputation with customers across North America.”

CMO opened in 1985 as the company’s first U.S. manufacturing site. Today, the plant builds excavators, haul trucks and forestry machines while supporting supply chain needs in the region.

Komatsu recently began offering apprenticeship programs in partnership with Chattanooga State Community College.