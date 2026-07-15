RAM’s explosive-safety training returns

A previous BEST class in Crazy Horse, South Dakota. Credit: RAM

RAM Inc., an explosives engineering company specializing in blast-safety, has announced dates for this year’s Blasting and Explosives Safety Training (BEST) course held at the Crazy Horse Memorial in Crazy Horse, South Dakota. Sessions will take place Sept. 15 to 17.

According to RAM, the BEST course will train attendees on explosive regulations, hazard recognition and accident prevention. Instructors will also demonstrate safe handling of blasting systems, emphasizing the dangers posed by deteriorating explosives.

“Safety is the primary driving factor in the mining industry, and recognizing the hazard is key to advancing safety at the workplace. Our BEST course is specifically developed to improve the recognition and handling of hazardous situations, so everyone can go home safely every day,” said Robert McClure, the president of RAM and a BEST instructor.

Registration is now open, with the company adding that those signing up before July 31, 2026 will receive a discount. More information is available on RAM’s website.