Eriez feeders earn ETL listing, IP65 rating

The B‑HC high‑capacity electromagnetic vibratory feeder. Credit: Eriez

Eriez, a company specializing in separation technology, announced that its B‑HC high‑capacity electromagnetic vibratory feeders have earned ETL listing for CSA and UL compliance and achieved an IP65 rating — a designation confirming dust‑ and watertight performance in harsh processing environments.

Clay O’Dana, the global product manager for vibratory equipment at Eriez, said the certifications “validate the durability customers have already experienced in the field.” Adding that, “operators now have an added layer of confidence that these feeders can stand up to any challenge.”

The B-HC line is capable of delivering controlled amounts from just a few kilograms to over 1,000 tonnes of bulk material per hour. The feeders use Eriez’s rare-earth permanent magnetic armature assembly for precise linear control and an epoxy‑encased coil to protect against dust and moisture. Eriez says the design eliminates sliding and rotating parts, reducing frictional losses, energy use and maintenance requirements.