Canada Nickel’s Crawford enters final stage of impact review

Early drilling at the Crawford project. Credit: Nobel Mineral Exploration

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC) says its Crawford project has entered the final stage of federal review after the Impact Assessment Agency sent its report to the minister of the environment and climate change.

Crawford is the first mining project to reach Ottawa’s final review since the Impact Assessment Act was updated in 2019.

Mark Selby, the CEO of Canada Nickel, called this achievement a “milestone” following years of technical work, environmental planning and Indigenous partnering. “We appreciate the work of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and all those who have contributed to advancing Crawford through Canada's modernized Impact Assessment process,” he said in a news release, adding the company aims to progress toward a construction decision in 2027.

Upon completion, Crawford will rank among the Western world's largest nickel sulphide projects, according to the company.

The minister is expected to issue a decision within 30 days.