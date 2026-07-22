Emerson upgrades Rosemount 965 with flameproof model

The updated Rosemount 965 flame detector. Credit: Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has announced its new flameproof version of its Rosemount 965 flame detector for use in hazardous locations.

The Rosemount 965 is deployed in mining operations to monitor accidental ignition. It uses four infrared sensors to help distinguish between real fires and false alarms caused by background radiation or direct sunlight. Emerson says the device can detect fires at distances of up to 45 metres, with response times typically less than five seconds.

The updated model is designed for hazardous environments such as petrochemical plants, oil and gas facilities and munition sites. It is factory-calibrated for life, reducing the need to shut down systems for recalibration. The new model also ships with an IP66/IP68 enclosure to extend operational life at demanding sites.

“Customers need flame detection technology that aligns with the risk, environment and operational needs of each application,” said Evgeny Rivkin, the flame and gas product manager at Emerson. “This new flameproof model expands the Rosemount 965 offering for hazardous locations, helping teams balance detection performance, resistance to nuisance alarms and routine calibration requirements.”