De Nora buys BW Water in $60.8M deal

One of De Nora's locations, located near Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: De Nora

De Nora has announced the acquisition of BW Water to create a solution-driven platform to address global water challenges, according to the company.

The transaction became effective July 1 following the meeting of conditions laid out in the share purchase agreement. The deal was valued at US$60.8 million.

De Nora said the purchase gives it access to BW Water’s Southeast Asia connections and creates a clearer path into big turnkey projects that need end‑to‑end execution. These projects include semiconductors, mining, pharmaceuticals, food and desalination.

Paolo Dellachà, the chief executive officer at De Nora, called the acquisition a key milestone. “In addition to strengthening our positioning along the value chain and completing our offering with turnkey solutions, the transaction allows us to enter new high-growth markets.”

De Nora is an Italian electrochemical technology company that builds water‑management and industrial process solutions around the world.