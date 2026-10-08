Dynasty concludes Thundercloud drill campaign

At the Thundercloud property in northwestern Ontario. Credit: Dynasty Gold.

Dynasty Gold (TSXV: DYG) has completed its fourteen-drillhole program at its Thundercloud property in northwestern Ontario.

Six holes were drilled in the South-Pelham area, targeting induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomalies. Typically, such anomalies correlate with sulfide mineralization. Dynasty also highlighted eight additional holes drilled at the Pelham Zone, three of which collected samples for metallurgical testing to explore its potential for open-pit mining.

All drill cores were logged and marked for sampling by Peter Holbek, Dynasty’s technical adviser, or Richard Redfern, its director. Assay results will be released when available.

Located 47 kilometres southeast of Dryden, Ont., Thundercloud is a 2,250-hectare property containing historic past producers, including the Big Master Mine and the Laurentian Mine. Previous drilling by Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.B) in 2008 and Laurentian Goldfields in 2011 returned highlights of 113.0 metres of 1.72 grams of gold per tonne, and 63 metres of 1.46 grams of gold per tonne.

Dynasty’s campaign took place between July and Sept. 2026.