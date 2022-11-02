Eldorado Gold invests €14M with Metso Outotec for dry stack tailings in Greece

Eldorado Gold’s Hellas Gold Skouries copper-gold concentrator project is investing €14 million in the safer and sustainable practice of dry stacking tailings. The project is located in northern Greece.

Metso Outotec will send several Planet Positive Larox FFP3512 filters as well as installation and commissioning advisory services. The fully automatic, fast-opening filter press (FFP) combines the benefits of membrane technology and sidebar design with high mechanical and process performance, providing safe and sustainable high-volume dewatering of tailings at low operating and life cycle costs.

“Eldorado Gold and Hellas Gold were looking for a reliable partner to help ensure the safety and sustainability of the Skouries tailings dry stacking facility. We are pleased having been chosen to deliver this core technology for the project. Previously, we’ve supplied proprietary technologies for grinding, flotation, thickening and automation to Skouries,” says Jussi Venäläinen, VP filtration business line at Metso Outotec.

Brock Gill, SVP projects and transformation for Eldorado Gold, said that Metso’s product was chosen not just because of its performance, but also because of its energy-efficiency.

