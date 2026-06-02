Emerson SCADA enables unified control of Holy Cross Energy’s fleet

Emerson's software deployed at Holy Cross Energy solar site. Credit: Emerson

Utilizing its “Ovation Green” supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software, Emerson has helped Holy Cross Energy optimize energy generation across four sites in western Colorado.

Holy Cross Energy is a not-for-profit rural electrical cooperative that powers local colleges, ranching operations and tourism spots, including the Vail and Aspen resorts. Power purchase agreements with local providers allow Holy Cross Energy to deliver renewable electricity to members. Emerson’s SCADA software is helping manage four solar, wind and battery storage plants serving roughly 45,000 members. The company said the platform enables granular real-time control and supports multi-day scheduling for hourly plant operations.

“This unified operational view helps us optimize resources, meet member needs, monitor contractual obligations and performance requirements, and support real-time market participation and forecasting,” said Phil Armstrong, the power supply manager at Holy Cross Energy.

Bob Yeager, the president of Emerson power and water solutions business, added, “Member-focused organizations like Holy Cross Energy recognize the importance of seamless digital solutions to manage their complex, multi-faceted operations and provide key business insights.”

The software will be exhibited in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Emerson’s upcoming “Ovation Users’ Group” conference, from July 26 to 30.