Emerson updates turbomachinery protection software

The software update increases visibility during high-stakes activities. Credit: Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has updated its AMS 6500 ATG online protection system and its AMS Machine Works asset health monitoring software to add new features to support complex, high-stakes activities like turbomachinery startups and shutdowns.

Turbomachinery refers to machines that transfer energy between a rotor and a fluid, including both turbines and compressors. Startups and shutdowns for machines like these can take hours, and sometimes days, to complete. During these critical moments, operators have less visibility into machine health.

Emerson says it has updated its software to support continuous, unlimited machine data transmission from the protection system into the analytics platform. With access to more frequent data, Emerson says operators can more effectively trend streamed information, which can in turn be tied directly to alarm systems in case of a malfunction.

“With continuous data streaming from the AMS 6500 ATG to AMS Machine Works, operators, maintenance personnel and analysts all have the inputs they need for enhanced insight into safe operations and long-term asset health,” said Ben Swisher, Emerson’s vice-president of and general manager of reliability solutions.

A web-server-based programmable dashboard has also been added to the new ATG system. It can show up to five programmable dashboard pages, each with up to 25 widgets. The dashboard is available natively through a web browser.