Epiroc, ABB to build underground electric trolley truck system for Boliden

Global technology company ABB is working with mining company Boliden AB and mining and infrastructure equipment manufacturer Epiroc to develop and demonstrate an electric trolley truck system on a test track at Boliden’s Kristineberg underground copper-zinc mine in northern Sweden.

The development project by the three companies will enable heavy transportation with electric driven battery vehicles and is expected to lower carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions and improve the work environment at the mine.

The system will build on Epiroc’s zero emissions mining haul truck Minetruck MT42 battery and is highly suitable for long haul ramps. It will feature a trolley pantograph which is to be connected to an overhead contact power line. ABB will provide the electric trolley truck system design, definition of standards and vehicle interface, as well as rectifier substation for the test track. The electrical infrastructure is part of the ABB Ability eMine integrated portfolio of electrification and digital systems designed to accelerate the decarbonization of the mining sector.

This project is supported by funding from the Swedish innovation agency Vinnova and will contribute to Boliden’s vision to be the most climate friendly and respected metals provider in the world.

All three partners have clear corporate goals that support more sustainable operations, aiming to help mines improve sustainable production and meet growing metals demand around the world.

Previously, ABB designed, delivered and commissioned an effective electrical infrastructure to power several mine trucks at Boliden AB’s Aitik mine, Sweden's largest open pit copper mine.

Boliden has a target to implement full scale electric-trolley systems in the Rävliden mine, a satellite orebody and extension of the Kristineberg mine.

