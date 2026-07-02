Epiroc appoints two new senior VPs

Ulrika Areskog Lilja (left) and Katarina Nilsson. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc has appointed two new members to its group management team. Ulrika Areskog Lilja will join as the senior vice-president of brand and communications, while Katarina Nilsson has been named the new senior vice-president of people and leadership. Together they will succeed Nadim Penser, the outgoing senior vice-president of brand and communications and human resources, who is retiring after nearly 35 years with Epiroc.

Nilsson will lead human resources at the company. She currently serves as vice-president of people, leadership and SHEQ at Epiroc’s underground division. She will begin her new position Sept. 1, 2026.

Lilja will oversee Epiroc’s branding and communication strategy. She most recently worked as head of brand, marketing and communications at Swedish bank Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB). She is set to assume the role Nov. 2, 2026.

“I want to thank Nadim for his excellent contributions during his long career with the group,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. "He has been an instrumental part of our success and a valued colleague and member of Group Management. I am looking forward to welcoming Ulrika Areskog Lilja to Epiroc and to work even closer with Katarina Nilsson."

With these changes, Epiroc’s group management team grows from six to seven members.