Epiroc completes purchase of Schramm Australia

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 14, 2023 At 1:39 pm
Mineral exploration often relies on reverse circulation drilling. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has completed the purchase of the key assets of Schramm Australia, a leading manufacturer of products for reverse circulation (RC) drilling.

Since February 2023, Schramm Australia, based in Perth, has been in voluntary administration, and Epiroc will now continue the business to the benefit of the customers. The assets include intellectual property as well as two production facilities near Perth and two service centers located in Queensland and South Australia. Schramm Australia’s employees will be offered employment at Epiroc.

Epiroc announced on May 17, 2023, that it had agreed to purchase the assets. At that time, Helena Hedblom, Epiroc president and CEO said: “The Schramm products and brand are well known as a global leader in reverse circulation technology.”

Learn more at www.SchrammInc.com or www.Epiroc.com.

