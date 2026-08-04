Epiroc expands African spare-parts portfolio with new acquisition

The acquisition was booked under Epiroc's service revenue stream. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc (OTC: EPIAF) has acquired Eventspec Proprietary, a Johannesburg-based mining spare-parts provider. The company manufactures drill rigs, mine trucks and loaders, providing rebuilds and repairs to machinery.

Originally announced in March, 2026, the acquisition was subject to regulatory filings. However, the transaction was not under the EU’s market abuse regulation disclosure obligation, according to Epiroc. No further financial details were released.

Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s CEO and president, called the acquisition a “strong and strategic addition” to the company’s manufacturing capabilities. She added that it expands Epiroc’s “product portfolio of spare parts and related services in the growing and important African region.”

Eventspec joins Epiroc following more than two decades in operation. With about 125 employees, the company reported a revenue of around C$24 million in 2025.