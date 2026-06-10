Epiroc opening Thunder Bay hub to boost northern service

The new facility in Thunder Bay, Ont. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc is opening a new facility in Thunder Bay, Ont., to show its commitment to the region as it becomes increasingly important to Canada’s mining and construction sectors.

The company said the new 916‑m2 location at 1239 Amber Drive will bring its team closer to local operations, enabling faster service, improved support and more collaboration with customers to reach on‑site productivity goals.

The facility will include warehouse space and a rock drill repair centre.

Minor renovations will take place to meet Epiroc standards. Once complete, the company plans to welcome customers to tour the upgraded site and meet the local team. Epiroc said the centre is expected to open in 2026.

Epiroc said the move marks an early step in positioning itself as a key partner as Thunder Bay evolves into a major hub for the mining, especially as plans for the “Ring of Fire” continue to develop.