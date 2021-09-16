Epiroc to acquire FVT Research, introduces Pit Viper 291

Epiroc has announced it will acquire Vancouver-based FVT Research, which designs diesel-to-battery conversions and rebuilds mining machines to electric version. FVT was part of a recent successful project to convert a diesel-powered Scooptram ST1030 loader to battery power.

Epiroc president Helena Hedblom said adding the FVT team fits into her company’s strategy to provide emissions-free battery-electric vehicles. “FVT Research’s technical expertise and competence will be key assets for Epiroc as we continue to provide more solutions in this area.”

The acquisition is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

Pit Viper 291 blasthole drill

Epiroc showcased the Pit Viper 291 blasthole drilling rig at MINExpo 2021 in Las Vegas earlier this week. The large diameter, single-pass drill delivers productivity, application flexibility and enhanced operator safety with autonomous drilling options.

Epiroc’s Pit Viper 291 rotary drill is designed to tackle larger diameter drilling in soft to medium ground conditions. Capable of 280 to 310 diameter holes with 38 tonnes bit load capacity, the new drill brings unsurpassed performance to any drilling operation and further extends the industry leading Epiroc Pit Viper range.

With Epiroc’s rig control system (RCS), the Pit Viper 291 can be configured with scalable automation features, including fully autonomous drilling. The RCS provides on-board automation capability with options like AutoDrill and AutoLevel or the optional BenchREMOTE package allowing an off-drill operator to run one or multiple units

For ease of maintenance, the deck layout on the Pit Viper series offers convenient access to all major service components. Ground level, fast fuel fill connections are standard, and optional ground level live sampling is available. Spool valves are also centrally located above the deck for accessibility.

Along with the larger diameter capacity, the Pit Viper 291 offers more than 100 different options to configure the perfect drill.

For more information, visit www.Epiroc.com. To learn more about FVT Research, see www.FVTResearch.com.