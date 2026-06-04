Epiroc to deploy LinkOA for driverless haulage at Australian quarry

Epiroc's LinkOA system is designed to work in low-visibility conditions. Credit: Epiroc

Heidelberg Materials, a Germany-based building materials and solutions company, has placed an order with Epiroc to adapt and implement its LinkOA platform for driverless haul trucks at a quarry in Australia.

The order follows a recent announcement from Heidelberg that it is ramping up use of automation. The company said it aims to reach 30 autonomous vehicles in 2026 and more than 100 by the end of 2028.

Financial details were not released by either company.

"Our LinkOA system is already a proven mining automation technology, and with this project we look forward to bringing the same productivity and safety benefits to the aggregates sector," said Helena Hedblom, the CEO and president of Epiroc.

The LinkOA platform uses sensors, cameras and artificial intelligence (AI), to remotely control and monitor a variety of mining vehicles. The software won the engineering product of the year award at the 2026 Digital Engineering Awards.