Genesis boss says Vault merger is the perfect pairing

Genesis Minerals (ASX: GMD) says its proposed merger with Vault Minerals (ASX: VAU) is the "perfect pairing" to create Australia's third-largest listed gold producer with A$2 billion in projected synergies.

The all-share and cash transaction values Vault at about A$5.6 billion and will create a Western Australian-focused producer with a pro-forma market capitalization of almost $9 billion (A$12.6 billion).

Vault shareholders will receive 0.7629 of a new Genesis share plus A47.5¢ in cash for each Vault share, leaving them with about 40.2% of the combined company. The merged group is expected to produce 600,000-700,000 oz. of gold annually, hold 33.6 million oz. in resources and 9.4 million oz. in reserves, ranking behind only Northern Star Resources (ASX: NST) and Evolution Mining (ASX: EVN) among ASX-listed gold producers.

"This will be a globally relevant scale of liquidity sought by global investors, including potential index inclusions and upweighting," executive chairman Raleigh Finlayson said on a conference call Tuesday. "But to be clear, this is an outcome or reward for shareholders – not a reason for the deal.”

A$2B in synergies

The merger brings together neighbouring operations in Western Australia's Leonora-Laverton district, where the companies' flagship assets sit just 35 km apart. Genesis estimates the combination will generate A$2 billion in synergies over 10 years, including A$1.5 billion tied directly to the proximity of the assets.

Ore from Genesis' Tower Hill project will be processed through Vault's King of the Hills mill, eliminating the need to build a new processing plant and expand the Laverton mill, saving an estimated A$715 million in growth capital.

The transaction follows Regis Resources' (ASX: RRL) decision not to match Genesis' higher offer for Vault. Genesis expects the combined company to hold A$611 million in pro-forma net cash and A$1.4 billion in liquidity, supported by underlying quarterly cash flow exceeding A$200 million across both businesses.

Finlayson said the merger builds on Genesis' recent A$669 million acquisition of Magnetic Resources and its 2.2-million-ounce Lady Julie gold deposit, while leaving room for additional operational improvements.

"We have a lot of upfront cost-saving synergies that will come through immediately to make us more robust in a declining gold price environment, but also, we have the second largest resource position in Australia which gives us upside as far as organic growth opportunities in the portfolio," he said.

Not a “fix-it” job

Genesis expects the transaction, unanimously recommended by the Vault board, to close in November. Finlayson will lead the integration and a strategic review of the combined asset portfolio, with an updated corporate plan due in the first half of 2027.

He declined to say whether smaller assets such as the Deflector mine in Western Australia or the Sugar Zone project in Canada would remain core to the business.

"To be clear, this merger is not a fix-it job," Finlayson said. "All mines across both portfolios are running well."

The review will also establish the enlarged company's culture and values.

"This will be drawn up from the front line, not from the boardroom," Finlayson said. "Ultimately, we want to get buy-in from the entire workforce, and we want people that own this business to take it forward."