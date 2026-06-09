Ericsson, Epiroc expand alliance to accelerate mining automation  

As industrial enterprises increasingly turn to digitalization to enhance safety, productivity, and sustainability, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Epiroc said they are evolving their global relationship to accelerate this transformation within the mining sector.

The agreement builds on a collaboration established in 2018, when Epiroc and Ericsson signed a cooperation agreement to explore how LTE and 5G technologies could be applied in mining operations.

The companies said they are expanding their longstanding relationship into a broader go to market alliance designed to help mining companies accelerate automation, digitalization, and operational transformation.



Under the agreement, Epiroc will offer Ericsson’s LTE and 5G connectivity solutions as part of its comprehensive digital portfolio for both surface and underground mines.

This integrated approach makes it easier for mining customers to deploy secure and high-performing wireless networks, laying the foundational layer for scaling automation, remote operations, and predictive maintenance, the companies said.

By combining Ericsson’s technology with Epiroc’s deep domain expertise and global footprint, the partnership addresses the growing demand for connected, resilient operational technology (OT) ecosystems.

Epiroc is supporting customers by integrating the Ericsson Private 5G solution with its own digital offerings, including telematics, vendor-agnostic remote-control solutions, and systems for situational awareness and collision avoidance.

“Connectivity is becoming increasingly important as mining companies advance automation and digitalization throughout their operations," Epiroc’s Digital Solutions division President Paul Bergström said in a news release. "Together with Ericsson, we are strengthening our offering and helping customers build the robust communications infrastructure needed to enable safer, more efficient, and more productive mining operations.”

“This collaboration is about enabling real operational impact for mining customers—safer operations, higher productivity, and greater efficiency,” Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions Head of Product and Engineering Pankaj Malhotra added.

“By providing the connectivity foundation behind Epiroc’s digital and automation solutions, we are helping mining companies modernize operations at scale.”