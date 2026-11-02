Federal government invests in mining careers program in Northern Manitoba

The Surveyor Assistant Program will be funded through an investment from the federal government. Credit: Adobe Stock

Rebecca Chartland, the minister of northern and arctic affairs, announced Thursday an investment of $250,000 for the Northern Manitoba Sector Council (NMSC) to develop and deliver its new Surveyor Assistant Program in the province.

The program will provide participants with the technical skills and hands-on experience needed for careers in the mining sector. It will combine classroom training with work-integrated training at active mine sites.

“Every Canadian deserves to see a future for themselves and have the opportunity to build it close to home,” Chartland said in a news release. “For Indigenous and northern residents, access to education and hands-on learning in mining and critical mineral development can open doors to lasting careers and new possibilities.”

Training will be delivered through University College of the North’s (UCN) Northern Manitoba Mining Academy in Flin Flon, Manitoba. This collaboration is designed to give participants access to specialized facilities.

“By providing hands-on training and pathways into employment, we are helping learners gain the confidence, knowledge and experience they need to succeed while supporting the growing needs of employers across the North,” said Jamie Grant, the university’s associate vice-president.

The council has already secured several work-integrated learning commitments, including with Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI), Vale (NYSE: VALE), Hudbay Minerals (TSX: HBM) and Manitoba’s Highways department.