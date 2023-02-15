Fireweed intersects 57 metres of 6.3% Zn and 36.4 g/t silver at Boundary West zone, Yukon

Fireweed Metals (TSXV: FWZ; OTC: FWEDF) has announced more results from its 2022 drill program at Boundary West zone of the Macmillan Pass project in the Yukon. The company highlighted an infill hole that intersected 56.5 metres of 6.34% lead, 0.38% lead, and 36.4 g/t silver.

Several step-out holes also intersected stratiform mineralization, massive sulphides and Howard Pass-style mineralization, extending the mineralization at Boundary West. Additional assays are pending from the Boundary Main and Tom zones, drilled in 2022.

Most zinc mineralization at Macmillan Pass is hosted in Devonian-age rocks. However, in 2020, Fireweed drilled a hole that resulted in the discovery of zinc mineralization hosted in older Ordovician-Silurian rocks and termed this “Howard’s Pass-style” mineralization owing to similar age host rocks at the large Howard’s Pass zinc-lead deposits that are located approximately 60 km away from Boundary zone. This was the first discovery of zinc mineralization in these older rocks at Macmillan Pass, and work is at an early stage of exploration and remains to be tested with additional drilling.

In addition to the 100%-owned Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Fireweed is earning a 100% interest in the former Mactung tungsten mine adjacent to Macmillan Pass. The company is validating and relogging historic drill core to support a new resource estimate.

The Gayna River zinc-lead-gallium-germanium project 180 km north of Macmillan Pass in the Northwest Territories is also 100%-owned by Fireweed. The site is host to extensive mineralization outlined by 28,000 metres of historical drilling and has significant upside potential, according to the company.

Additional information, including 43-101 reports, about Macmillan Pass is posted at www.FireweedMetals.com.